Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post sales of $163.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.05 million. GDS reported sales of $120.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $582.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.57 million to $593.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $846.73 million, with estimates ranging from $826.96 million to $883.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

GDS stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GDS has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $55.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GDS by 90.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

