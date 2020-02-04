Bank of Stockton Sells 95 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $279.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $208.01 and a 1-year high of $281.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

