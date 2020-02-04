Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1,064.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,728,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,090,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,648,000 after buying an additional 265,575 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,366,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ventas by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

