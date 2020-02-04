Bank of Stockton Sells 752 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 9,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $103.36 and a one year high of $134.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

