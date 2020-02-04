Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $207.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $154.02 and a 1 year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

