IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Stockton owned about 0.21% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 223,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

