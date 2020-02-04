Bank of Stockton Purchases 5,576 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $163.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.44. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.49 and a 1 year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

