Bank of Stockton Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Stockton owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 405,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.