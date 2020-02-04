iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of Stockton owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.43 and a one year high of $131.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

