Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 10.2% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank of Stockton owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $24,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

