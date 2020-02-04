Amarillo National Bank Makes New $215,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $176.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.16 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

