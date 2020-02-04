Amarillo National Bank Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 188,051 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.