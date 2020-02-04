Amarillo National Bank Sells 225 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

