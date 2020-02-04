Amarillo National Bank Sells 917 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after acquiring an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $200.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.85 and a 1 year high of $203.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

