Amarillo National Bank Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 17.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $131.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

