Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

