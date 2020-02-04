Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.08% of Urogen Pharma worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $605.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at $252,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 and have sold 2,635 shares worth $74,795. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

