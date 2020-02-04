Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

NYSE:PANW opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.50. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

