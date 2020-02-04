Bank Hapoalim BM Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

