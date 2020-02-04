Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2,633.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

