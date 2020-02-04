Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,662,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $867.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.09 and a twelve month high of $888.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $833.16.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

