Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,662,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CMG opened at $867.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.09 and a twelve month high of $888.58.
In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
