Bank Hapoalim BM Has $887,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.16. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

