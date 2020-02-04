Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 46,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

