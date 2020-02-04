Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 1,250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

