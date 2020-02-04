Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Booking were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,839.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,013.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,964.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.