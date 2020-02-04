Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 10,719 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,719 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.