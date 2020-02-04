Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

