Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,010 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07.

