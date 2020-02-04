Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $89.71 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

