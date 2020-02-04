Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.28 Million Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.36% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of KBA opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.