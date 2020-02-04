Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 3.67% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $89.25.

