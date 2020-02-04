Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 60,713 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

