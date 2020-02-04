Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after acquiring an additional 151,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

