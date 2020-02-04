Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 27,890 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Baxter International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

