Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $151.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

