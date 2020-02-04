Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,054,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,330.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.