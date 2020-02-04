Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,330.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.