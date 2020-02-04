California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,741 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Kimco Realty worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

