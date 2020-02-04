California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Graco worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.