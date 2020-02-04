Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Lear worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.79.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

