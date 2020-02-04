Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,826,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,277 shares of company stock worth $2,713,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

