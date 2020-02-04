California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,018 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Nordson worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

