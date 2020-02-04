California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 42,079 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

