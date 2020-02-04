California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 29,531 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Guidewire Software worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 472,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11,406,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,610.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $238,080.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.43.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

