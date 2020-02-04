California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Aspen Technology worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.25 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.20% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.