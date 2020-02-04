California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.75 Million Stock Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,255 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,107 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Tapestry worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after purchasing an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 689,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 110,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

