California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,334 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.15.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.63 and a 200-day moving average of $152.74. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

