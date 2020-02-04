California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.14 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 636,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,738,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,073,287.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock worth $8,453,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

