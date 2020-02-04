California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Coupa Software worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 204,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $1,504,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,270 shares of company stock valued at $42,624,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

COUP opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.