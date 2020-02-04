California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Aqua America worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

